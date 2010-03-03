Report: Peppers' representatives met with Bears at combine

Published: Mar 03, 2010 at 01:48 AM

Representatives for defensive end Julius Peppers met with Chicago Bears officials at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis over the weekend, according to a report on the Chicago Tribune's Web site.

The report did not state if Peppers was the topic of conversation. However, Peppers' agent, Carl Carey, does not represent any Bears players, according to a list distributed by the NFL Players Association at the Super Bowl last month.

Top 50 free agents

Julius Peppers tops Pat Kirwan's list of the top 50 free agents who will hit the open market on Friday. But where does everyone else rank, including Karlos Dansby? More ...

Last year, Chad Speck, the agent for DT Albert Haynesworth, had dinner with Redskins owner Daniel Snyder at the combine, but the Redskins claimed the conversation was about WR Malcolm Kelly, another one of Speck's clients who plays in the nation's capital.

Haynesworth's old team, the Tennessee Titans, filed a complaint with the league after Haynesworth signed a $100 million contract just five hours into free agency, but the NFL sided with the Redskinsafter finding no evidence of tampering.

NFL Network's Jason La Canfora reported last week that the Bears are expected to make a huge push to sign Peppers. But it will come at a cost; Peppers was seeking $40 million in guaranteed money from the Panthers. La Canfora also reports that the Bears could be targeting Packers free agent Aaron Kampman if Peppers falls through.

Other clubs thought to be preparing a package for Peppers when free agency opens on Friday include the Eagles, Patriots and Redskins.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's practice at the Rose Bowl.
news

Raiders CB Nate Hobbs guilty of Vegas traffic charge, not DUI

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced traffic charge stemming from his arrest early this month on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo hopeful 49ers fans make their presence felt at SoFi Stadium vs. Rams again

San Francisco 49ers fans made their presence felt in Week 18 at SoFi Stadium, and Jimmy Garoppolo hopes the same scene plays out this Sunday in the NFC Championship Game against the Rams.
news

Championship Sunday mismatches: One potential advantage for Bengals, Chiefs, 49ers, Rams

Can Travis Kelce give the Chiefs a leg up over the Bengals in the AFC title game? Cynthia Frelund identifies one potential mismatch favoring each team heading into Championship Sunday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW