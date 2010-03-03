Report: Peppers' representatives met with Bears at combine

Representatives for defensive end Julius Peppers met with Chicago Bears officials at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis over the weekend, according to a report on the Chicago Tribune's Web site.
The report did not state if Peppers was the topic of conversation. However, Peppers' agent, Carl Carey, does not represent any Bears players, according to a list distributed by the NFL Players Association at the Super Bowl last month.
Haynesworth's old team, the Tennessee Titans, filed a complaint with the league after Haynesworth signed a $100 million contract just five hours into free agency, but the NFL sided with the Redskinsafter finding no evidence of tampering.
NFL Network's Jason La Canfora reported last week that the Bears are expected to make a huge push to sign Peppers. But it will come at a cost; Peppers was seeking $40 million in guaranteed money from the Panthers. La Canfora also reports that the Bears could be targeting Packers free agent Aaron Kampman if Peppers falls through.