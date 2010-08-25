Report: Pats give kicker Gostkowski four-year, $14M extension

Published: Aug 25, 2010 at 12:52 PM

Kicker Stephen Gostkowski, who's entering his fifth season with the New England Patriots, received a four-year contract extension worth $14 million, the Boston Herald reported Wednesday, citing a source.

The deal includes $5 million guaranteed, according to the newspaper.

Earlier this offseason, Gostkowski signed a one-year restricted free agent tender worth $1.759 million, the salary under which he will play this season. Gostkowski will average $3.5 million annually in the four years after that.

Gostkowski was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2006 draft as the replacement for longtime kicker and Super Bowl hero Adam Vinatieri. All Gostkowski has done since then is connect on 103 of 121 field-goal attempts to become the most accurate kicker in franchise history.

