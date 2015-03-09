Report: Pats allow Brandon Browner to explore value

After winning rings with Seattle and New England the past two years, Browner has been given permission by the Patriots to "explore his value around the league," Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
If the Pats exercise Browner's option, the cornerback would count $4.8 million against the salary cap. That's an issue for a team that wants to keep Darrelle Revis under a new deal after re-signing Devin McCourty to a monster contract.
Browner's size and physicality came in handy throughout the season, allowing the coaching staff to match him up versus tight ends and bigger receivers.
On the flip side, the speed-challenged Browner is a pass interference call waiting to happen.
With Around The NFL's top three cornerbacks (Byron Maxwell, Brandon Flowers and Kareem Jackson) already off the market, other teams might place a higher value on Browner's services.
