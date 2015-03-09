Around the NFL

Report: Pats allow Brandon Browner to explore value

Published: Mar 09, 2015 at 07:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Brandon Browner's Super Bowl streak is in jeopardy.

After winning rings with Seattle and New England the past two years, Browner has been given permission by the Patriots to "explore his value around the league," Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

In other words, the Patriots don't want to pay Browner's $2 million roster bonus due on Tuesday.

If the Pats exercise Browner's option, the cornerback would count $4.8 million against the salary cap. That's an issue for a team that wants to keep Darrelle Revis under a new deal after re-signing Devin McCourty to a monster contract.

Browner's size and physicality came in handy throughout the season, allowing the coaching staff to match him up versus tight ends and bigger receivers.

On the flip side, the speed-challenged Browner is a pass interference call waiting to happen.

With Around The NFL's top three cornerbacks (Byron Maxwell, Brandon Flowers and Kareem Jackson) already off the market, other teams might place a higher value on Browner's services.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the Brandon Marshall trade and plays another game of "Go Get My Lunch."

