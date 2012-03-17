Report: Patriots, WR Brandon Lloyd not close to contract

The New England Patriots have been quiet in free agency, but the defending AFC champions might be close to adding a starting-caliber receiver.
Brandon Lloyd is on New England's radar and is "close" to coming to a contract agreement with the team, a league source told The Boston Globe on Friday night.
The Boston Herald, however, reported, citing a team source, that a deal is not imminent and not much has changed in the negotiations between the Patriots and Lloyd. The Herald reported the hold up between the two sides is Lloyd's asking Price, which the Pats feel is too high.
Lloyd, 30, has openly expressed interest in playing for New England, but also staged a visited with the 49ers this week.
The Patriots are viewed as an exceptional fit because of the presence of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who oversaw Lloyd's breakout season in 2010 when they were together in Denver.