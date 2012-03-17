Report: Patriots, WR Brandon Lloyd not close to contract

Published: Mar 17, 2012 at 01:36 AM

The New England Patriots have been quiet in free agency, but the defending AFC champions might be close to adding a starting-caliber receiver.

Brandon Lloyd is on New England's radar and is "close" to coming to a contract agreement with the team, a league source told The Boston Globe on Friday night.

The Boston Herald, however, reported, citing a team source, that a deal is not imminent and not much has changed in the negotiations between the Patriots and Lloyd. The Herald reported the hold up between the two sides is Lloyd's asking Price, which the Pats feel is too high.

Lloyd, 30, has openly expressed interest in playing for New England, but also staged a visited with the 49ers this week. 

The Patriots are viewed as an exceptional fit because of the presence of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who oversaw Lloyd's breakout season in 2010 when they were together in Denver.

After McDaniels was fired as head coach of the Broncos, he signed on as the Rams' offensive coordinator in 2011. St. Louis then acquired Lloyd in a midseason trade and his numbers spiked again.

Along with Lloyd, the Patriots are eyeing former Redskins safety LaRon Landry, who was expected to arrive Friday night for a visit with the team, according to The Globe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on upset loss to Cardinals: 'It sucks, it's humbling'

Two weeks of Dallas dominance came to a stunning end in Week 3. Adorned with flowers after beginning their season in such imposing fashion, the Cowboys crashed down to the any-given-Sunday reality of the NFL with their loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
news

Five trends that came into focus in Week 3: Dolphins' dynamic offense, reality checks for two NFC teams

In Week 3 of the NFL season, the early games from Sunday brought a few things into sharper focus. Senior National Columnist Judy Battista examines progress (or lack of) for some notable teams. 
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid moves into sole possession of fourth all time with 271st win

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid earned his 271st career victory (including playoffs) on Sunday after his Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears. Reid took sole possession of fourth place all time in the NFL coaching ranks. 
news

2023 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Eagles-Buccaneers, Rams-Bengals on Monday night

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down six things to watch for when the Philadelphia Eagles meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals host the Los Angeles Rams in a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader.