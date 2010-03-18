Report: Patriots strike deal with Crumpler, fill tight end need

The New England Patriots have agreed to terms with free-agent tight end Alge Crumpler, the Boston Globe reported Thursday, giving the team a veteran presence at the position.

Crumpler spent the last two seasons with the Tennessee Titans and started 19 games. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection from 2003 to 2006 with the Atlanta Falcons, and although his pass-catching numbers have declined, he remains valuable as a run blocker. Crumpler helped lead the way for Titans running back Chris Johnson, who rushed for 2,006 yards last season.

Crumpler would be the only Patriots tight end with NFL game experience. The team lost Benjamin Watson (to the Cleveland Browns) and Chris Baker (to the Seattle Seahawks) in free agency.

