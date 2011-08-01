Report: Patriots interested in former Bears DT Harris

Published: Jul 31, 2011 at 09:16 PM

If Albert Haynesworth wasn't enough of a reclamation project, the New England Patriots might be setting their sights on former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Tommie Harris.

The Boston Herald is reporting that the team has flown Harris to Foxboro for a workout on Monday, citing a source close to the 28-year-old, who made three Pro Bowls during his seven seasons with Chicago but was cut by the Bears last year after just two sacks and 15 tackles in 15 games.

Last week, New England traded a low draft pick to Washington for disgruntled defensive lineman Haynesworth, who clashed with Redskins coach Mike Shanahan after signing a seven-year, $100 million contract in 2009.

