Report: Packers won't use tag to set up trade of Flynn

Published: Feb 25, 2012 at 10:16 AM

The Green Bay Packers are not likely to use the franchise tag on backup quarterback Matt Flynn in order to engineer a sign-and-trade scenario, according to a report by ESPN Milwaukee.

The report did not cite any sources.

Theoretically, Green Bay could apply the franchise tag to Flynn and then trade him rather than simply letting him become a free agent. That would be allowed by the league, though not encouraged. Teams have until March 5 to use the franchise tag.

"(The Packers) don't do business that way," a league source told the website.

It's prohibited for teams to agree to such a deal before the franchise tag deadline, and one unnamed NFL team executive told the website that would be farther than Thompson is willing to go.

"(Thompson) doesn't bend the rules," the executive said.

The franchise tag for quarterbacks is expected to be valued at $14.4 million for the 2012 season. The Packers would have to maneuver to fit that contract under the salary cap, according to the report, a number which would also be significantly more than the contract of starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers (whose base salary is $8 million).

Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine, Packers coach Mike McCarthy talked up Flynn's prospects as a starter, saying that "it's his time to play."

Flynn, a seventh-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, has started just two games in his career, but dazzled in his last significant action, throwing for 480 yards and six touchdowns in a 45-41 victory over the Lions in the Packers' regular-season finale.

It was thought to be more of a possibility to use the tag on Flynn after the Packersreached an agreement with tight end Jermichael Finley on a two-year deal. Finley was scheduled to become a free agent, and the Packers might have been forced to use the tag on him.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

QB Joe Burrow, Bengals agree to five-year, $275 million extension

Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to terms on a five-year, $275 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday evening, making him the new highest-paid player in the NFL in average salary.
news

Holdout Chris Jones in attendance at Chiefs game watching from suite 

Unfortunately for the Kansas City Chiefs, Chris Jones is watching Thursday's action from a suite rather than joining his teammates on the field against the Detroit Lions in the NFL Kickoff Game, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
news

Week 1 Thursday inactives: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

The official inactives for the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (knee) out for 2023 NFL Kickoff Game vs. Lions

Kanas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will miss tonight's 2023 NFL Kickoff Game against the Detroit Lions due to the knee injury he suffered early this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.