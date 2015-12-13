Report: Ole Miss' Robert Nkemdiche fell from hotel window

Published: Dec 13, 2015 at 07:38 AM
Robert Nkemdiche-151213-TOS.jpg

Ole Miss junior defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche -- one of the top talents in college football -- was injured after falling through a hotel window in Atlanta last night, reports The Clarion-Ledger through the Atlanta Police Department.

Nkemdiche reportedly was conscious and breathing when police officers responded to the incident, and he is in stable condition at a local hospital.

The report also states that "It appears that the victim broke the window and then walked approximately 15 feet and climbed over a wall and fell approximately 15 feet." FOX 5 in Atlanta was the first to report Nkemdiche's fall, and also indicated that Nkemdiche suffered multiple cuts in the incident.

The Clarion-Ledger also reports that police found a small amount of what was suspected to be marijuana in the hotel room from which Nkemdiche fell.

The 6-foot-4, 296-pound Nkemdiche registered three sacks and seven tackles for loss this season for the Rebels. He also had a 31-yard touchdown reception in Ole Miss' season-opening win over Tennessee-Martin. On Sunday, Nkemdiche was named to the Associated Press' All-America second-team. He was also a second-team All-America choice by the AP in 2014.

Heading into the 2015 season, Nkemdiche rated as No. 2 on NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein's list of defensive lineman generating the most interest from NFL scouts. Nkemdiche has yet to give any public indication of whether or not he intends to apply for early entry into the 2016 NFL Draft.

Ole Miss will play Oklahoma State in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Jan. 1.

