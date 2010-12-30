Report: Niners interview former Broncos GM Sundquist

The 49ers continued the process of finding their next general manager on Thursday, interviewing former Broncos GM Ted Sundquist, The Sacramento Bee reported.
Sundquist, a former member of the U.S. national bobsled team, currently is the director of player personnel for the UFL's Omaha Nighthawks. He worked in the Broncos' scouting department and front office from 1992 to 2008, during which time the team won two Super Bowls. He served as the Broncos' GM from 2002 until 2008.
Niners president and CEO Jed York vowed earlier this week to make his team a contender, starting by hiring a GM, who in turn will choose a successor for Mike Singletary. The coach was fired late Sunday after a 25-17 road loss to the St. Louis Rams eliminated the 49ers (5-10) from playoff contention, their eighth consecutive year out of the postseason.
San Francisco has been without a GM since Scot McCloughan's abrupt departure last March, which York called a "mutual parting." McCloughan wound up with the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks, and Trent Baalke took over football operations for the 49ers.
York said Baalke also is a candidate, and NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported, citing multiple sources inside and outside the organization, that the 49ers' vice president of player personnel appears to be the front-runner for the position.
La Canfora said Tuesday on NFL Network's "Around the League" that additional candidates include CBS analyst Charley Casserly, formerly GM of the Washington Redskins and Houston Texans; San Diego Chargers senior executive Randy Mueller, a former GM of the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints; and New England Patriots senior football adviser Floyd Reese, formerly the Tennessee Titans' GM.
The organization aims to land an A-list coach, such as Jon Gruden or Jim Harbaugh, and La Canfora reported that could be difficult if major structural changes aren't made to the 49ers' front office.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.