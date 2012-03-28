Report: Nike wins restraining order vs. Reebok over jerseys

Nike won a temporary restraining order against Reebok on Wednesday that forces Reebok to recall all new Tim Tebow jerseys it sold to retailers, and to stop producing and selling the jerseys.
Nike Inc. claimed in a lawsuit in U.S. District Court that Reebok International Ltd. has used Tebow's name on Jets apparel without permission since it was announced last week that Tebow had been traded from the Denver Broncos to New York. The Tebow trade occurred just before Nike was to replace Reebok as the supplier of NFL team uniforms, which is set to happen Sunday.
Reebok is a subsidiary of Adidas AG. It has not commented on the lawsuit.
According to the lawsuit, new Nike-supplied uniforms for all 32 NFL teams will be unveiled next week in New York, kicking off a five-year deal for Nike to be the league's exclusive provider of on-field apparel, including game uniforms and sideline wear. Reebok had been the supplier for the last decade.
The lawsuit added that it was unlikely that a consumer who buys an unauthorized Tebow jersey or T-shirt from Reebok this week will purchase an authorized Tebow item from Nike next week.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.