Report: NFL places players on injured reserve list at record pace

USA Today's Jarrett Bell reported that injuries in the NFL appear to be on a record pace despite unprecedented injury protocols and improved training methods.
The list includes big names like wide receivers Reggie Wayne and Julio Jones and defensive linemen Dwight Freeney and Vince Wilfork.
The report used the San Francisco 49ers as an example. The 49ers had five players all of last season placed on IR, while going to the Super Bowl. They have put seven players on IR already this season.
Six general managers talked to USA Today, saying the injured reserve list doesn't tell the entire story. However, no one has answers for the uptick in injuries.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor