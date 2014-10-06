Report: NFL coaches uphappy about practice limits set by CBA

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Boston Globe reported that NFL coaches are frustrated by the lack of practice time, which was reduced in 2011 by the Collective Bargaining Agreement.
- USA Today reported that Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians was livid Sunday after defensive end Calais Campbell received a chop block during the loss to the Denver Broncos, calling it the "dirtiest play I've ever seen."
- The Buffalo News wrote about the Buffalo Bills' dietary habits, which are good, but not always perfect.
- The Boston Globe reported on area women who have been helped by the NFL's annual breast cancer campaign.
- DenverBroncos.com featured tight end Julius Thomas, who shared his passion for reading with students.
- In light of the controversy at the University of Michigan nine days ago, Chris Mendias, assistant professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and Molecular & Integrative Physiology at the University of Michigan Medical School, wrote for the Ann Arbor News that mild concussions are often difficult to diagnose on the football sidelines.
- ESPN reported on study that head injuries in the NCAA's Football Championship Subdivision go underreported.
- The Lima (Ohio) News reported on the state's high school athletic association watches over concussions this football season.
- KTHV-TV in Little Rock, Ark., reported that North Little Rock schools have spent $16,000 upgrading their helmets this season.
- WKRN-TV in Nashville looked at the Tennessee high school governing body's strict new regulations regarding concussions in sports.
- The New York Times reported on a Toronto-area school district that has started teaching a concussion-awareness course to 9th graders.
- WYFF-TV in Greenville, S.C., reported on the helmets being in used by high school football players in its area.
- The Eugene (Ore.) Register-Guard wrote about a group of parents trying to create an opt-out clause for drug testing of high school athletes.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor