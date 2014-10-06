Report: NFL coaches uphappy about practice limits set by CBA

Published: Oct 06, 2014 at 04:53 AM

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The Boston Globe reported that NFL coaches are frustrated by the lack of practice time, which was reduced in 2011 by the Collective Bargaining Agreement.
  • In light of the controversy at the University of Michigan nine days ago, Chris Mendias, assistant professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and Molecular & Integrative Physiology at the University of Michigan Medical School, wrote for the Ann Arbor News that mild concussions are often difficult to diagnose on the football sidelines.
  • ESPN reported on study that head injuries in the NCAA's Football Championship Subdivision go underreported.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

