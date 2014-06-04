Report: NFL, Australian Football League to discuss concussions

Published: Jun 04, 2014 at 11:45 AM

The Age in Australia reported on the joint effort between the NFL and the Australian Football League to improve gameday concussion treatment.

The report said the AFL and the NFL will meet at a sports concussion conference to be hosted by the NFL in August.

The report said one of the key talking points will be the SCAT3 test for concussions, of which the NFL uses a form. However, the AFL Players Association wants the league to go to a SCAT4 test, which the report said is under development.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

