Report: Neither side has agreed to use ex-players in HGH testing

Friday brought another chapter in the back-and-forth discussion about human growth hormone testing in the NFL.
Two days after the reported plan to use former players for baseline HGH levels emerged, the NFL and NFL Players Association distanced themselves from that idea, according to USA Today.
That news came on the heels of a Thursday Q&A with FoxSports.com, in which NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said the idea was created by the independent doctors who will administer the plan.
Multiple reports have said the final hurdle in implementation of HGH testing is the appeals process. Reportedly, the players want an independent arbitration system, and the NFL wants to keep appeals under Commissioner Roger Goodell's purview.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor