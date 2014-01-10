Report: N.Y. Giants led NFL with 91 starter games lost to injury

By Bill Bradley, contributing editor
Sometimes in the NFL, injuries can tell the whole story. Then again, they also can be deceiving.
Regardless, a Dallas Morning News research project found the league had a record 1,600 games lost to injury by starters this season, including 861 on offense.
The New York Giants, who lost 26 games to injuries on the offensive line alone, suffered a league-high 91 games lost to injuries. That might have contributed to their 7-9 record.
However, the AFC South champion Indianapolis Colts (11-5) were second with 83 games lost to starters, just ahead of the AFC East champion New England Patriots (12-4), who lost 74 games from starters.
On the other hand, the New York Jets (8-8) missed the playoffs and lost a league-low 20 games by starters to injury. The second best? That was wild-card playoff entrant Kansas City Chiefs (11-5), which started the season 9-0 and lost 22 games to injury by starters.
Here is the team-by-team list of starter games lost ot injury:
Injury report
The games lost by starters because of injury during the 2013 NFL season lists the team, the number of games lost (G), the number of 16-game starters (16G), the starters placed on season-ending injured reserve (IR), plus the key player and his games lost (GL):