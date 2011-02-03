Report: Mularkey to interview Friday for Titans' head-coach job

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Mike Mularkey is scheduled to interview for the Titans' head-coaching job Friday, the Tennesseanreported.
NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported Thursday, citing league sources, that Mularkey and New York Giants defensive coordinator Perry Fewell had been added to the Titans' search for a replacement for Jeff Fisher, who parted ways with the team last week after 17 seasons.
The Titans interviewed two internal candidates, offensive coordinator Mike Heimerdinger on Tuesday and offensive line coach Mike Munchak on Monday.
Munchak is considered the front-runner for the job because of long-term relationship with Titans owner Bud Adams.
Mularkey interviewed for the Cleveland Browns' head-coaching job this offseason before Pat Shurmur was hired. Mularkey canceled an interview for the Broncos' head-coaching job, which later went to John Fox.
Mularkey has groomed quarterback Matt Ryan in his past three seasons in Atlanta. Mularkey also spent eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers under Bill Cowher, including three years as offensive coordinator.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.