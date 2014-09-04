Report: Mikel Leshoure visiting Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson made it clear last month that sluggish running back Trent Richardson "needs to answer the bell" this season.
If Richardson can't improve upon his preseason average of 2.6 yards per carry, Grigson will need to explore alternatives beyond injury-prone veteran Ahmad Bradshaw and unproven Dan "Boom" Herron.
To that end, the Colts are meeting with free agent Mikel Leshoure, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.
Waived by the Detroit Lionslast weekend, Leshoure averaged 3.7 yards on 31 preseason carries. That's right in line with the career average for the No. 57 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.
Just 24 years old, Leshoure should have fresh legs after being relegated to the bench for the entirety of last season. If signed, he would be power-back insurance in case Richardson flops again this season.
