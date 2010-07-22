Report: Merling injures Achilles' tendon, might miss 2010

Dolphins defensive end Phillip Merling suffered an Achilles' tendon injury this week, according to *The Miami Herald*.
Merling and the Dolphins have yet to confirm the injury, but The Herald stated Thursday that the third-year veteran is expected to miss the 2010 season, citing a source close to the player.
This has been a troubling offseason for Merling. Last Friday, the Broward County state attorney's office officially filed a felony aggravated battery charge against him.
The charge stems from a May 27 incident in which Merling's pregnant girlfriend claimed in a 911 call that he hit her "about five times" in the face, the *The Palm Beach Post* reported.
The state attorney's office told The Post that Merling pleaded not guilty and his attorney asked for a trial by jury.
Merling, 25, was the fourth Dolphins player to be arrested this offseason, which Tony Sparano described as "frustrating." Sparano also said the NFL was investigating the incident and that the Dolphins were helping the league gather facts. Merling could be punished for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy.
Merling, a second-round draft pick by the Dolphins in 2008, hasn't lived up to expectations, recording just 3.5 sacks in two seasons.
