Report: Merling injures Achilles' tendon, might miss 2010

Published: Jul 22, 2010 at 02:26 PM

Dolphins defensive end Phillip Merling suffered an Achilles' tendon injury this week, according to *The Miami Herald*.

Merling and the Dolphins have yet to confirm the injury, but The Herald stated Thursday that the third-year veteran is expected to miss the 2010 season, citing a source close to the player.

This has been a troubling offseason for Merling. Last Friday, the Broward County state attorney's office officially filed a felony aggravated battery charge against him.

The charge stems from a May 27 incident in which Merling's pregnant girlfriend claimed in a 911 call that he hit her "about five times" in the face, the *The Palm Beach Post* reported.

The state attorney's office told The Post that Merling pleaded not guilty and his attorney asked for a trial by jury.

Merling, 25, was the fourth Dolphins player to be arrested this offseason, which Tony Sparano described as "frustrating." Sparano also said the NFL was investigating the incident and that the Dolphins were helping the league gather facts. Merling could be punished for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy.

Merling, a second-round draft pick by the Dolphins in 2008, hasn't lived up to expectations, recording just 3.5 sacks in two seasons.

The Dolphins are scheduled to open training camp July 30.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions QB Jared Goff, Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert highlight Players of the Week

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert and Lions quarterback Jared Goff lead the NFL's weekly award winners. 
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is set to have surgery on his injured right shoulder and will miss the remainder of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell agrees to contract extension through 2027

Commissioner Roger Goodell has agreed to a new contract with the league through 2027, the NFL announced Wednesday. Goodell address his extension -- and other key league topics -- during a Wednesday news conference.
news

Jaguars OC Press Taylor believes RB Travis Etienne can handle heavy workload

Jaguars OC Press Taylor believes Travis Etienne is equipped to handle the workload as the RB is on pace for 320 carries in 2023. 