Report: Medical timeout should not increase rate of fake NFL injuries

Published: Apr 01, 2015 at 05:33 AM

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The Naples (Florida) Daily News reported that more than 25 former NFL players will participate in the 13th annual Earl Morrall/NFL Alumni Celebrity Charity Golf Classic to benefit a number of Florida charities.
  • NewJersey.com reported that former NFL wide receiver Kevin Johnson donated a full line of Matrix fitness equipment as part of Team Campus Bordentown's community outreach efforts.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Pro Bowl snubs: Matthew Stafford, Cordarrelle Patterson among players left out 

Should Matthew Stafford and Cordarrelle Patterson have been included on the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl rosters? Nick Shook rounds up the top snubbed players.
news

2022 Pro Bowl: Complete AFC roster revealed

The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2022 Pro Bowl were revealed Wednesday night on NFL Network and NFL.com.
news

2022 Pro Bowl: Complete NFC roster revealed

The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2022 Pro Bowl were revealed Wednesday night on NFL Network and NFL.com.
news

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in 49ers-Titans

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread breaks down four things to watch for when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Tennessee Titans in a TNF matchup full of playoff implications.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW