Report: Medical timeout should not increase rate of fake NFL injuries

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- Pro Football Talk reported that the new medical timeout likely won't increase the risk of fake injuries during NFL games.
- The Battalion, the student newspaper at Texas A&M, looked how the Aggies football team has used smart mouth guards during spring practice.
- The Charlotte Observer reported that Charlotte coach Ron Rivera told area businesspeople that he wants an inclusive and family-like Panthers locker room in light of their signing of offensive lineman Jonathan Martin.
- The Naples (Florida) Daily News reported that more than 25 former NFL players will participate in the 13th annual Earl Morrall/NFL Alumni Celebrity Charity Golf Classic to benefit a number of Florida charities.
- NewJersey.com reported that former NFL wide receiver Kevin Johnson donated a full line of Matrix fitness equipment as part of Team Campus Bordentown's community outreach efforts.
