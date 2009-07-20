Report: McNair's blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit when he was shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Authorities say former NFL quarterback Steve McNair had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit for driving when his girlfriend shot him to death.
Tennessee assistant medical examiner Feng Li said Monday that a toxicology report also showed a trace amount of marijuana in the body of Sahel Kazemi. Police say Kazemi, 20, shot McNair on July 4 in a Nashville condominium before killing herself.
Police say McNair likely was asleep when he was shot twice in the head and twice in the chest.
Li said there was no way to tell from the report how long before McNair's death he had been drinking.
Kazemi was arrested for drunken driving in Nashville two days before the shooting. Police video of the arrest showed her telling the officer that she was high.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press