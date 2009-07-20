 Skip to main content
Advertising

Report: McNair's blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit when he was shot

Published: Jul 20, 2009 at 11:25 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Authorities say former NFL quarterback Steve McNair had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit for driving when his girlfriend shot him to death.

Tennessee assistant medical examiner Feng Li said Monday that a toxicology report also showed a trace amount of marijuana in the body of Sahel Kazemi. Police say Kazemi, 20, shot McNair on July 4 in a Nashville condominium before killing herself.

Police say McNair likely was asleep when he was shot twice in the head and twice in the chest.

Li said there was no way to tell from the report how long before McNair's death he had been drinking.

Kazemi was arrested for drunken driving in Nashville two days before the shooting. Police video of the arrest showed her telling the officer that she was high.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Draft: Keon Coleman, Bralen Trice among 10 prospects whose tape trumps subpar testing

Superior athleticism is enticing, but it's NOT everything. Surveying the prospect crop for the 2024 NFL Draft, resident scout Bucky Brooks spotlights 10 players whose tape trumps subpar testing. Overlook these guys at your own risk.
news

Five-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Broncos trade up for QB in Round 1; Vikings wait until No. 23 overall

In his third mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a five-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects the Broncos will trade up for a QB while the Vikings stand pat and select one later in the first round. 
news

Five-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Raiders pick QB Michael Penix Jr. to kick off Round 2

In his third mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a five-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects the Raiders to lead off Round 2 by picking QB Michael Penix Jr.
news

Five-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Troy Franklin, Luke McCaffrey among six WRs selected in Round 3

In his third mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a five-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects the Chicago Bears to continue to bolster their WR room with the No. 75 overall pick.