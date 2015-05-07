Report: Matt Kalil underwent surgery on both knees

With a great young quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater, the NFL's best running back in Adrian Peterson and a solid stable of pass-catchers in Mike Wallace, Charles Johnson, Kyle Rudolph, Cordarrelle Patterson and Jarius Wright, the Minnesota Vikings' offense is poised for a breakout season.
That breakout, however, could be short-circuited if the offensive line doesn't improve from last year.
One of the most disappointing players on the Vikes' front last season was former first-round pick Matt Kalil -- whose play at one point led him to a confrontation with a fan.
Kalil admitted in December that a knee procedure last offseason put him behind and cause some of the struggles. The left tackle is now dealing with more rehab in 2015.
USA Today's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday night that Kalil underwent arthroscopic surgery on both knees this offseason, as well as injections designed to help patients deal with joint pain, according to two people with knowledge of the procedures.
The 25-year-old had both knees scoped in January. In March, he received a Regenexx procedure, which removes blood, processes it and is then re-injected into the knee -- similar to what Kobe Bryant famously went to Germany to undergo, but legal in the U.S. Kalil has also undergone platelet-rich plasma therapy to aid the healing, per Pelissero.
The team recently picked up the fifth-year option on Kalil's contract, following some consternation on the topic.
