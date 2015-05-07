Around the NFL

Report: Matt Kalil underwent surgery on both knees

Published: May 07, 2015 at 02:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With a great young quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater, the NFL's best running back in Adrian Peterson and a solid stable of pass-catchers in Mike Wallace, Charles Johnson, Kyle Rudolph, Cordarrelle Patterson and Jarius Wright, the Minnesota Vikings' offense is poised for a breakout season.

That breakout, however, could be short-circuited if the offensive line doesn't improve from last year.

One of the most disappointing players on the Vikes' front last season was former first-round pick Matt Kalil -- whose play at one point led him to a confrontation with a fan.

Kalil admitted in December that a knee procedure last offseason put him behind and cause some of the struggles. The left tackle is now dealing with more rehab in 2015.

USA Today's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday night that Kalil underwent arthroscopic surgery on both knees this offseason, as well as injections designed to help patients deal with joint pain, according to two people with knowledge of the procedures.

The 25-year-old had both knees scoped in January. In March, he received a Regenexx procedure, which removes blood, processes it and is then re-injected into the knee -- similar to what Kobe Bryant famously went to Germany to undergo, but legal in the U.S. Kalil has also undergone platelet-rich plasma therapy to aid the healing, per Pelissero.

The team recently picked up the fifth-year option on Kalil's contract, following some consternation on the topic.

After a Pro Bowl rookie season, Kalil's play slipped the past two years. The Vikings hope Bridgewater's blindside tackle finds his form before the whole operation is compromised.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys to sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino to practice squad, plan to stick with embattled Brett Maher

After Brett Maher's bad night at the office on Monday, the Cowboys are reaching out for reinforcements at placekicker -- just in case. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad ahead of Sunday's Divisional Round duel with the 49ers.

news

Despite Boston Scott having 10 career TDs vs. Giants, DC Martindale says the RB isn't 'a Giant killer'

Eagles' running back Boston Scott has had unprecedented success against the Giants in his career, a fact that New York defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is not discouraged by coming into Saturday's divisional round matchup.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets interviewing former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for offensive coordinator job

Former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired before the end of his first season, is interviewing with the New York Jets for their open offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Bears OC Luke Getsy, Raiders DC Patrick Graham to lead coaching staffs at 2023 Senior Bowl

The coaches are set for the annual Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will lead the American team and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will head the National team.

news

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill: DeAndre Hopkins' future in Arizona will be evaluated in 'coming weeks'

During Monti Ossenfort's introductory press conference Tuesday, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill noted that DeAndre Hopkins' future would be top of mind once his new GM settles in.

news

Giants preparing to slow 70-sack Eagles defense in Divisional Round matchup

The Giants know their success Saturday night against the Eagles will come down to the trenches and how the offensive line holds up against the NFL's sack leaders.

news

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on future of OC Byron Leftwich: 'There hasn't been any decision'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff has remained intact, but head coach Todd Bowles made no assurances Tuesday that things would stay that way, though, especially for OC Byron Leftwich. "No, there hasn't been any decision," Bowles answered flatly when asked about Leftwich's status.

news

Ben Johnson informs interested teams he is staying on as Lions offensive coordinator

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson informed interested clubs he will remain on head coach Dan Campbell's squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night.

news

Titans hiring 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon as new general manager

The Tennessee Titans have finalized the hire of San Francisco 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their new general manager, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'I think I can win MVP again in the right situation'

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers isn't ready to make any declarations on his future in Green Bay just yet, but said both sides are taking their time with in regards to what the 2023 season holds.

news

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson: 'Whether it's house money or our money, we're here'

No one expected the Jaguars to be facing the Chiefs in the Divisional Round this weekend. Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday: "Whether it's house money or our money, we're here."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE