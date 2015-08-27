Report: Mallett overslept, missed Thursday's practice

After losing the Houston Texans' starting quarterback job to Brian Hoyer, Ryan Mallett has gone from disappointed to delinquent.
Mallett missed Thursday's practice because he overslept, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported. Mallett did arrive later for team meetings, per McClain, and is expected to go through "business as usual" for Friday's practice.
Due to the NFL's secretive nature, it's impossible to guess how common it is for quarterbacks to oversleep for practices or meetings. At the very least, Mallett's miscue is untimely.
Billed as a first-round talent coming out of Arkansas, Mallett languished on the New England Patriots' bench for three years.
The Texans have given him a chance to turn his career around, only to watch him squander opportunities to beat out underwhelming journeymen such as Hoyer and Ryan Fitzpatrick.
That said, coach Bill O'Brien has made it clear that he won't hesitate to turn to the strong-armed Mallett if Hoyer struggles to move the Texans' offense early in the season.