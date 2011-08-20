Report: Lions RB Best leaves early vs. Browns with apparent concussion

Published: Aug 19, 2011 at 11:55 PM

Adding to the Detroit Lions' concerns at running back, Jahvid Best suffered an apparent mild concussion in Friday's 30-28 preseason victory over the Cleveland Browns, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Best was hit hard near the Detroit sideline after catching a swing pass on the Lions' first offensive snap, then carried the ball the next two plays before leaving for the night after fumbling.

He stayed on the bench for awhile before leaving for the locker room for the rest of the first half.

"Just felt woozy," Best, who returned to the bench without his helmet in the second half, told the newspaper. "Nothing bad, but I just wasn't feeling right. They just told me to sit down."

Coach Jim Schwartz joined Best in downplaying the injury but it's a concern on several levels, especially since Best has battled health problems the last two years. They include two turf toes as a rookie and a concussion in college that ended his junior season early.

The Lions also have already lost rookie second-round pick Mikel Leshoure for the season with a torn Achilles' tendon.

They signed two backs, Jerome Harrison and Mike Bell, a week ago to compete for carries as Best's backup, but neither made a big splash for the second straight game Friday.

Aaron Brown replaced Best but finished with just 11 yards on six carries. Jerome Harrison ran six times for 27 yards and Mike Bell gained 33 yards on 11 carries. Harrison and Bell were signed last week.

Maurice Morris, who became the No. 2 running back after Leshoure's injury, missed his second straight game with a broken hand.

