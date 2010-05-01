Report: Lions not expected to sign 'Pacman' despite need for CBs

Adam "Pacman" Jones believes the Detroit Lionscould use him. Too bad the team reportedly doesn't see it that way.
Citing sources close to the situation, MLive.com reported Friday that the Lions don't plan to sign the cornerback anytime soon.
Jones, who didn't play last season after a series of off-the-field problems, said Wednesday that he would accept a minimum-salary, incentive-laden deal to return to the NFL. He also said "Detroit would be a great fit," and he has been linked to the Lions because their coach, Jim Schwartz, was the Tennessee Titans' defensive coordinator when Jones played for that team in 2005 and 2006.
"I texted him (Schwartz) and just told him that I'm still available, I like what they did in the draft," Jones told the Tennessean. "It was just a simple text message. And he was like, 'Thanks. Keep your head up and keep the faith.' We left it at that."
The Lions are looking for cornerback help after their 2009 pass defense ranked last in the NFL with 265.6 yards allowed per game. They signed Dante Wesley and Jonathan Wade in free agency and used a third-round draft pick on Iowa's Amari Spievey.
Jones, a first-round pick (No. 6 overall) by the Titans in 2005, has four career interceptions -- all in the 2006 season. However, he has played in just nine games after that season.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Jones for the 2007 season because of his misconduct. The Titans traded Jones to the Dallas Cowboys in 2008, but he was released after the season.