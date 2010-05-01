 Skip to main content
Advertising

Report: Lions not expected to sign 'Pacman' despite need for CBs

Published: May 01, 2010 at 05:54 AM

Adam "Pacman" Jones believes the Detroit Lionscould use him. Too bad the team reportedly doesn't see it that way.

Citing sources close to the situation, MLive.com reported Friday that the Lions don't plan to sign the cornerback anytime soon.

![](http://blogblitz.nfl.com)

![](http://blogblitz.nfl.com/detroit-lions) For more on the Detroit Lions, check out the latest from our bloggers.

»  **Blog Blitz: Lions**

Jones, who didn't play last season after a series of off-the-field problems, said Wednesday that he would accept a minimum-salary, incentive-laden deal to return to the NFL. He also said "Detroit would be a great fit," and he has been linked to the Lions because their coach, Jim Schwartz, was the Tennessee Titans' defensive coordinator when Jones played for that team in 2005 and 2006.

"I texted him (Schwartz) and just told him that I'm still available, I like what they did in the draft," Jones told the Tennessean. "It was just a simple text message. And he was like, 'Thanks. Keep your head up and keep the faith.' We left it at that."

The Lions are looking for cornerback help after their 2009 pass defense ranked last in the NFL with 265.6 yards allowed per game. They signed Dante Wesley and Jonathan Wade in free agency and used a third-round draft pick on Iowa's Amari Spievey.

Jones, a first-round pick (No. 6 overall) by the Titans in 2005, has four career interceptions -- all in the 2006 season. However, he has played in just nine games after that season.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Jones for the 2007 season because of his misconduct. The Titans traded Jones to the Dallas Cowboys in 2008, but he was released after the season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles OT Jordan Mailata on contract extension with Philadelphia: 'I am very grateful to the organization'

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata says he's "very grateful" for his new contract extension with the club that drafted him in 2018.
news

Giants TE Darren Waller still hasn't 'made a decision yet' on playing in 2024

A month has passed since Darren Waller said he would decide on retirement soon, and the New York Giants tight end remains up in the air.
news

Aaron Donald believes Rams WR Puka Nacua can go on to do things that have 'never been done' in NFL

After seeing Puka Nacua's rookie year up close and personal, retired Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald recently sang the wideout's praises, claiming he can go on accomplish things that have never been seen before at his position.
news

LB Kyle Van Noy: Re-signing with Ravens was 'matter of when' rather than 'if'

Coming off one of his finest statistical seasons a decade into his NFL career, linebacker Kyle Van Noy rejoined Baltimore this week on a two-year deal, intent to make an impact as a mentor and former Super Bowl champion.