Report: LeGarrette Blount left field before game over

It didn't seem long ago we were watching LeGarrette Blount torch the Indianapolis Colts in the playoffs, which helped him momentarily re-write his personal narrative and earn a clean slate in Pittsburgh.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Blount left Monday night's win over the Titans early, apparently taking a stand against the fact that he did not get a single carry.
But it gets worse.
The Post-Gazette heard from one player who was hoping the Steelers would simply leave Blount in Nashville, and another source who was worried about the way Blount was corrupting their young star, Le'Veon Bell, who rushed for more than 200 yards on Monday.
NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala saw Blount already dressed and ready to hit the busses by the time most of the Steelers had reached the locker room. Assistant linebackers coach Joey Porter managed to wrangle him back inside but only momentarily.
If players have already been rooting for Blount's ouster, this might be a good time for head coach Mike Tomlin to make a move heading into a crucial stretch of the season. Of course, when Blount's energy is channeled in the right direction, there are few more potent backs down the stretch in November and December.
