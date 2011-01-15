Report: Knee injury won't keep Coleman off field vs. Pats

Last month, the New York Jets lost safety Jim Leonhard to a season-ending leg injury just days before an important road showdown against the New England Patriots.
Luckily for Rex Ryan's defense, a similar scenario likely won't play out for backup cornerback Drew Coleman.
The fifth-year nickel back and key special-teams player suffered a knee injury during practice Thursday, but Newsdayreported via Twitter on Saturday that Coleman is expected to play in Sunday's playoff matchup with the Patriots.
Coleman didn't practice Friday and reportedly had an MRI exam, which showed no serious damage. Coleman and kick returner Brad Smith officially are listed as questionable and said to be game-time decisions.
Coleman has emerged as a playmaker for the Jets, finishing the regular season with 41 tackles, four sacks, five forced fumbles and an interception.