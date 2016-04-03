Report: Kaepernick deal held up by $4.9 million gap

Less than $5 million in salary is now all that stands in the way of Colin Kaepernick heading to the Denver Broncos, according to a new report.
ESPN reported Sunday that the Broncos and San Francisco 49ers have "the parameters of an agreement in principle" on a long-awaited trade involving the veteran quarterback.
What's the holdup? A source told ESPN that the two sides must still agree on who will pay the $11.9 million in 2016 salary that became guaranteed on Friday. The Broncos have agreed to pay $7 million of Kaepernick's salary, and are pushing for the 49ers to pay for the entire 2016 figure, according to a source.
The 49ers are not willing to do that at this time and Kaepernick has not been open to taking a paycut to wipe out the balance.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported that Denver had asked Kaepernick to reduce his salary to be in line with what other backup/starter hybrids are at -- the $7 million mark. That's what Chase Daniel makes per year for Philly and nearly what Robert Griffin III makes in Cleveland (2 years, $15 million).
Rapoport reports the trade compensation end of the deal is far less complicated. ESPN reported, via a high-level source, "it would take two seconds" for the teams to finalize the proposed deal with a mid-round draft pick believed to be going back to San Francisco.
The Broncos are looking to add another option in their quarterback room after Peyton Manning retired and Brock Osweiler signed a huge free-agent deal with the Houston Texans. The team signed Mark Sanchez to a one-year contract last month.