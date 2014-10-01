Around the NFL

Report: Josh McCown still hoping to avoid surgery

Published: Oct 01, 2014 at 02:37 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Lovie Smith was noncommittal about his starting quarterback early in the week.

Mike Glennon

Part of the reason for Smith's indecisiveness is that Josh McCown's status is still in a holding pattern.

There is no surgery planned on McCown's injured thumb at this time, reports Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

McCown is improving, but is still considered unlikely to play at New Orleans this week, per Stroud.

The upshot is that Mike Glennon should have at least one more audition to sink or swim as the starting quarterback.

UPDATE: The Tampa Tribune later reported that McCown along with rookie wide receiver Mike Evans (groin) sat out practice Wednesday.

