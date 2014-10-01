Report: Josh McCown still hoping to avoid surgery

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Lovie Smith was noncommittal about his starting quarterback early in the week.
Part of the reason for Smith's indecisiveness is that Josh McCown's status is still in a holding pattern.
There is no surgery planned on McCown's injured thumb at this time, reports Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.
The upshot is that Mike Glennon should have at least one more audition to sink or swim as the starting quarterback.
UPDATE: The Tampa Tribune later reported that McCown along with rookie wide receiver Mike Evans (groin) sat out practice Wednesday.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every game from Week 4 and picks the best player in the NFL. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL Now.