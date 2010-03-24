Report: Jets to star in sixth season of HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

Published: Mar 24, 2010 at 08:55 AM

It's a good thing that "Hard Knocks" airs on HBO. Some of ever-boisterous New York Jets coach Rex Ryan's antics seem perfectly suited for the unfiltered nature of cable television.

Sources told the New York Daily News on Wednesday that Ryan and the Jets will be the subject of this summer's series. The Jets have scheduled a news conference for noon ET Thursday, but will only say that it concerns a "major media announcement."

The Houston Texans also expressed interest in appearing on the series' sixth installment, but the Jets and the allure of the New York market appears to have been the difference.

"I think the Jets are going to be on 'Hard Knocks,' but I think they want to work with us about being on another program, so we'll see how it goes," Texans owner Bob McNair told the Houston Chronicle.

That other program, "Six Days to Sunday," features two teams that will play during regular season, according to the Chronicle.

The Baltimore Ravens (2001), Dallas Cowboys (2002, 2008), Kansas City Chiefs (2007) and Cincinnati Bengals (2009) also have featured in "Hard Knocks," which follows teams throughout training camp and offers viewers an inside look.

