Report: Jets to star in sixth season of HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

It's a good thing that "Hard Knocks" airs on HBO. Some of ever-boisterous New York Jets coach Rex Ryan's antics seem perfectly suited for the unfiltered nature of cable television.
The Houston Texans also expressed interest in appearing on the series' sixth installment, but the Jets and the allure of the New York market appears to have been the difference.
That other program, "Six Days to Sunday," features two teams that will play during regular season, according to the Chronicle.
The Baltimore Ravens (2001), Dallas Cowboys (2002, 2008), Kansas City Chiefs (2007) and Cincinnati Bengals (2009) also have featured in "Hard Knocks," which follows teams throughout training camp and offers viewers an inside look.