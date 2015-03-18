Report: Jets received trade inquiries on Dee Milliner

The New York Jets added a super trio of cornerbacks this offseason in Darrelle Revis, Antonio Cromartie and Buster Skrine, thrusting the future of former first-round pick Dee Milliner into question.
After beginning last season atop Gang Green's depth chart -- and waywardly making a "best NFL corner" boast -- Milliner currently sits in position to battle for the No. 4 gig after he returns from an Achilles tendon tear.
The precarious position near the back of the depth chart caused other teams to sniff around and see if the No. 9 overall pick in 2013 was available on the cheap.
The New York Daily News' Manish Mehta reports that teams have inquired about Milliner's availability in trade talks, but the Jets aren't willing to ship the 23-year-old out of town. At least not for cheap, yet.
The former Alabama star might not be ready for offseason workouts as he rehabs from the Achilles injury suffered in October. The injury status coupled with a ton of poor and inconsistent game film gives new general manager Mike Maccagnan little choice but to hang on to Milliner or give him away for a mid- to late-round pick.
It makes little sense for the Jets to bail on a young player without getting decent compensation in return. It is better to let him sit behind Revis and Cromartie, learn and see if he improves before cutting bait for a low-level pick.
As the Daily News noted, new coach Todd Bowles deployed six defensive backs a ton in 2014 (555 snaps) so Milliner could still see substantial playing time if he wins the No. 4 gig.
Bowles is a cook who utilizes the best ingredients at hand. You give him good apples, he'll make them work; give him great tangerines, get ready for the best tangerine chess pie of your life. We'll see over the course of the next season whether Bowles decides if Milliner is merely a lemon. If so, then the Jets can give him away.
