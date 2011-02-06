Report: Jets leaning toward putting franchise tag on Harris

General manager Mike Tannenbaum recently said re-signing Harris was a priority for the team, and the Jets still could lock him up to a long-term deal -- whether or not they use the franchise tag. Harris is the last of the team's "Core Four" players -- including Darrelle Revis, Nick Mangold and D'Brickashaw Ferguson -- to not land a new contract. The other three players received new deals before the season, and Harris said he would remain patient.