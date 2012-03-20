Report: Jets join Pats, Bengals as teams looking at Green-Ellis

Published: Mar 20, 2012 at 08:17 AM

In one fell swoop, the New York Jets might further establish their commitment to coach Rex Ryan's "ground and pound" philosophy and deliver a blow to their main rival in the AFC East.

A source told the New York Post on Tuesday that the Jets are looking at free-agent running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis, though they have not, at this point, set a meeting with him. Green-Ellis has spent his entire four-year career with the New England Patriots, rushing for 2,064 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Against the Jets, Green-Ellis has 254 rushing yards and four touchdowns in four career games.

The Jets are thin at running back, with Shonn Greene the lone established ball-carrier currently on the team's roster. Veteran LaDainian Tomlinson is a free agent.

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora previously reported that Green-Ellis had visited with the Bengals and was in talks to return to the Patriots. La Canfora also had reported that an unnamed third team had been interested, and suggested the Jets; Tuesday's report seems to confirm that the Jets are that team.

