Report: Jets could make Revis highest-paid DB in history

As several key members of the New York Jets remain unsigned, the team appears ready to make cornerback Darrelle Revis the richest defensive back in NFL history with a contract offer worth over $100 million, sources tell Newsday.
Revis is due to make $1 million in the fourth year of his six-year rookie deal, but wants to be the league's highest-paid cornerback, surpassing the three-year, $45.3 million extension signed by Oakland's Nnamdi Asomugha last offseason. Newsday reports the Jets are willing to add six years to Revis' current deal, averaging around $12 million per season in addition to the $21 million he is already owed. New York has made Revis two offers, but he has rejected both.
Revis caused a stir by sitting out a few plays in Monday's first practice to show frustration at the pace of contract talks, but after a meeting with coach Rex Ryan on Wednesday, the two say they are ready to move on.
"It was a normal talk," Revis said after Wednesday's team practice at the New Meadowlands Stadium. "He just wanted to make sure I felt OK with everything that was going on and we could move on from here."
Ryan was clearly annoyed by the idea that Revis might have been fooling his coaches to make a point in his negotiations.
"We just wanted to see eye-to-eye and get on the same page," Revis said. "We got a little off the page. I skipped a couple chapters in the book. We talked and got back on the same page to understand each other in this whole situation."
In other contract news, center Nick Mangold is unhappy with the lack of progress in his talks. Newsday reports negotiations with tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson appear to be progressing, but linebacker David Harris isn't expected to get a new deal until next year.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.