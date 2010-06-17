Report: Jets could make Revis highest-paid DB in history

Revis is due to make $1 million in the fourth year of his six-year rookie deal, but wants to be the league's highest-paid cornerback, surpassing the three-year, $45.3 million extension signed by Oakland's Nnamdi Asomugha last offseason. Newsday reports the Jets are willing to add six years to Revis' current deal, averaging around $12 million per season in addition to the $21 million he is already owed. New York has made Revis two offers, but he has rejected both.