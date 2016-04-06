Around the NFL

Report: Jets ask D'Brickashaw Ferguson to take paycut

Published: Apr 06, 2016 at 01:02 PM

The inevitable now appears to be official: The Jets have asked D'Brickashaw Ferguson to take a pay cut.

The New York Daily News reported Wednesday that the Jets have asked their three-time Pro Bowl left tackle to take a "significant" pay cut as part of the team's ongoing effort to re-sign quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The News reported the Jets approached Ferguson last week at the team facility. According to sources, "there is a sense" Ferguson would be open to playing at reduced salary -- within reason, of course.

The Jets and Fitzpatrick are currently in a contract stalemate with reports indicating the two sides are as much as $8 million apart in negotiations on an annual salary. Ferguson, who has been a rock on the team's offensive line for 10 seasons, is set to count $14.1 million against the cap in 2016.

The Jets may view that cost as untenable, and it's possible Ferguson could be released if a compromise cannot be worked out. This wouldn't be an optimal solution for several reasons, including the fact the Jets have no realistic alternative to plug in at left tackle. Cutting Ferguson would save $9 million in cap space.

Another factor? The 32-year-old Ferguson's play slipped in 2015. Jets coach Todd Bowles gave a far from glowing endorsement at the NFL Annual Meeting, saying: "He did some good things and he did some not-so-good things."

Ferguson has two years left on his 8-year, $73.6 million contract signed in 2010. He has never missed a snap due to injury in his entire career, one of the game's most remarkable stats.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cam Heyward: Steelers defenders 'most excited to have' RB Najee Harris

Steelers DL Cameron Heyward said he likes how GM Kevin Colbert and the rest of the brass handled the offseason, upgrading clear areas of need on offense. That includes using a prime asset on workhorse RB Najee Harris.
news

Myles Gaskin on who will be Dolphins' starting RB in 2021: 'Above my pay grade'

Miami didn't draft or sign a running back this offseason who will take over the starting role in the backfield. The lack of a big-time move at the position puts ﻿Myles Gaskin﻿ in line for the starting gig.
news

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton on ACL injury: 'Game plan' is to be ready for training camp

After suffering a torn ACL in Week 2 that wiped out last season for him, Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is back on the practice field as Denver opens up Phase II of offseason workouts.
news

Veteran QB Brian Hoyer re-signs with Patriots

Veteran signal-caller ﻿Brian Hoyer﻿ has re-signed with the New England Patriots, his agency JL Sports announced Monday. It's a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Colts HC Frank Reich: 'I just cringe when I hear stuff' like Carson Wentz is broken

Frank Reich was once again asked to detail why he believes in Carson Wentz is fixable. The Colts HC understands the line of questioning but repudiated the suggestion that the former Eagles QB is "broken."
news

Broncos hire Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations

An NFL trailblazer has reached a new height in her career. The Denver Broncos have hired Kelly Kleine as their executive director of football operations and special advisor to the general manager.
news

49ers sign former Jaguars WR Marqise Lee

Marqise Lee's return to the NFL includes a new location: Santa Clara. The former second-round pick signed with the 49ers on Monday.
news

Roundup: Bengals sign ex-49ers slot receiver Trent Taylor

The Bengals added another wide receiver to the mix. Mike Garafolo reports that the Bengals are singing wideout Trent Taylor. The former 49ers receiver and punt returner could fill both holes created by Alex Erickson's departure to Houston in free agency.
news

NFL scheduled Bucs-Pats in Week 4 to ensure focus is on Tom Brady's return

Vice president of NFL broadcast planning Mike North said it was a conscious choice to put the Bucs vs. Pats tussle early in the season, where other issues like injuries, weather, and playoff implications are less likely to take the focus off the Tom Brady returning to Foxborough narrative.
news

Lions rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: 'I'm ready to take someone's job'

Projected by many as a Day 2 draft pick, Amon-Ra St. Brown falling to the fourth round provided the Lions rookie wideout with the motivation to prove the doubters wrong.
news

Ryan Kerrigan signs with Eagles after 10 seasons in Washington

Ryan Kerrigan said goodbye to Washington in an Instagram post Sunday night. The longtime Washington edge rusher is staying in the NFC East, however.
news

Cardinals' Kingsbury tabs Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins as 'prettiest linebacker duo'

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is excited about the Arizona's new starting linebacker duo of Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins, who are the team's last two first-round selections.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW