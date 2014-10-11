Report: Jermichael Finley to file claim on $10M policy

It seems almost weekly a question about Jermichael Finley's possible return gets bandied about -- mostly from Cheesehead fans.
While the tight end still holds out hope of a return, he's begun the process of implementing plan B.
USA Today's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that Finley is filing a claim on his $10 million insurance policy, according to a person with knowledge of the player's thinking. The claim can be paid out as soon as Oct. 20 -- a year to the day that Finely suffered the injury that required spinal fusion surgery, which put his career in jeopardy.
(Of course, the insurance company could also challenge Finley's claim to all or part of the $10 million.)
According to Pelissero, the policy doesn't prevent Finley from pursuing a comeback in the future.
While plan B has been invoked, it's likely to take time to process. In the meantime, Finley will continue to work out and hope for another chance to return to the field, and fans will continue to ask whether the athletic tight end could be the solution to their team's quandaries.
