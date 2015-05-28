Report: Jake Long visits New York Giants on Thursday

The New York Giants are exploring veteran options at left tackle after losing starterWill Beatty to a torn pectoral for at least five months.
Free agent Jake Long, a four-time Pro Bowl selection with the Dolphins early in his injury-plagued career, visited the Giants on Thursday, reports ESPN.com's Dan Granziano.
Long, 30, has languished on the open market since the Rams released him as a result of a twice-torn ACL in his right knee.
Provided his knee checks out, Long would provide veteran insurance for first-round draft pick Ereck Flowers, who lined up as the starting left tackle in OTAs this week.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest news including Adrian Peterson's contract situation, Ryan Clady's injury and Chip Kelly's response to LeSean McCoy. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.