Report: Jackson to attend Eagles camp Monday, end holdout

Published: Aug 06, 2011 at 09:16 AM

DeSean Jackson's holdout appears to be coming to an end.

NFL Network reported that Jackson arrived in Philadelphia on Sunday night.

The two-time Pro Bowl wideout is expected to report to Eagles camp Monday, the Philadelphia Inquirerreported Saturday, citing a source close to the player.

Jackson has missed the first 11 days of camp in what's believed to be a contract dispute. If Jackson does not report to camp by Tuesday, he forfeits a year toward free agency.

A team source told the Inquirer that the Eagles haven't started to negotiate an extension with Jackson, and it has been a philosophy of the team not to negotiate contract extensions with holdouts, a stance that was reiterated by team owner Jeffrey Lurie during his annual state-of-the-team news conference Thursday.

"I'm not going to talk publicly about any of the dealings with him, but it's all positive, and we look forward to DeSean being here and working things out in a great way going forward," Lurie said.

Michael Vicktold the *Inquirer* on Sunday that he "knows" Jackson will be at camp and downplayed speculation that the receiver will be a distraction.

"I can say he's excited to be back," Vick said. "He's ready to come back and play football. He said when he comes back he's going to handle his business and he'll be the consummate teammate."

A message left with Jackson's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, wasn't returned Saturday. Jackson is scheduled to earn approximately $600,000 in base salary this season, the final year of the four-year rookie deal signed after the Eagles selected him in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

On Sunday, Eagles coach Andy Reid was ignoring reports that Jackson would report to camp on Monday.

"We'll see," Reid said. "I haven't really focused on that. I haven't talked to him. If he's here, more power to him. If he's not, like I told you before, my focus is to make sure that I get the guys that are here coached up."

Jackson had 47 catches for 1,056 yards and six touchdowns last season, and his 22.5 yard-per-catch average led the league. He also averaged 11.6 yards on 20 punt returns, the most memorable a 65-yard scoring return on the final play of a come-from-behind 38-31 victory over the Giants on Dec. 19.

The win all but secured the NFC East title for Philadelphia, as New York was left out of the postseason.

There was other news regarding an Eagles wideout on Saturday. Jeremy Maclin, who has sat out the last five days of practice due to an unspecified illness, shot down rumors that he was suffering from a serious medical issue.

"Those crazy reports aren't true," he told the *Inquirer*.

Eagles offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg was asked how much time Jackson and Maclin can miss before the team starts worrying about their availability for the regular-season opener.

"In general, for a veteran player there comes a time ... that he needs to work for the good of the team -- the timing part -- and for the good of himself," Mornhinweg said. "So there will come a time where it will become important."

