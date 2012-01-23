Report: Injury won't keep Pats' Gronkowski out of Super Bowl

A left ankle injury limited New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski during the second half of Sunday's 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, but it reportedly won't sideline him for Super Bowl XLVI.
On NFL Network
"NFL Replay" will re-air the Giants' victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII on Monday, Jan. 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Gronkowski will be "ready to go" in two weeks against the New York Giants, a source with direct knowledge of the tight end's condition told the Boston Herald on Monday.
Gronkowski went to the locker room Sunday after taking a hit from Ravens safety Bernard Pollard on a third-quarter reception. Gronkowski returned to the game and described his ankle as "fine" in postgame interviews. Gronkowski later was seen by WCVB-TV wearing a walking boot on his injured left leg.
Gronkowski's exact injury hasn't been revealed, but former Patriots quarterback Doug Flutie told WCVB-TV on Monday night that it's an ankle sprain. Gronkowski didn't appear at a Flutie charity event because he was receiving treatment.
Gronkowski hauled in 90 catches for 1,327 yards and scored 18 touchdowns during the regular season. The latter two stats were league records for a tight end.