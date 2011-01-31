Report: Injured Ravens LB Kindle awaiting green light to play

Ravens linebacker Sergio Kindle, the second-round draft pick who missed the entire 2010 season with a fractured skull, hasn't been medically cleared to play in 2011 by doctors at Baltimore's Sinai Hospital, the Carroll County Times reported Monday.
Kindle hopes to play next season, and Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the team plans to keep the linebacker, who can be retained with an exclusive-rights tender, according to the newspaper.
The former University of Texas star fractured his skull after falling down two flights of stairs in late July at a friend's house in Austin.
Kindle was signed to a one-year, $320,000 contract with no signing bonus or incentives and placed on the reserve non-football injury list. The Ravens could tender him or allow him to become a free agent.
Kindle's disappointing first season dipped even lower when he was arrested Dec. 26 on drunken-driving charges.
Kindle also had off-the-field incidents at Texas, including crashing his car into an apartment building when he said he was texting while driving.
