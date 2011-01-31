Report: Injured Ravens LB Kindle awaiting green light to play

Published: Jan 31, 2011 at 02:54 AM

Ravens linebacker Sergio Kindle, the second-round draft pick who missed the entire 2010 season with a fractured skull, hasn't been medically cleared to play in 2011 by doctors at Baltimore's Sinai Hospital, the Carroll County Times reported Monday.

For more on the Baltimore Ravens, check out the latest from our bloggers.

Kindle hopes to play next season, and Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the team plans to keep the linebacker, who can be retained with an exclusive-rights tender, according to the newspaper.

The former University of Texas star fractured his skull after falling down two flights of stairs in late July at a friend's house in Austin.

Kindle was signed to a one-year, $320,000 contract with no signing bonus or incentives and placed on the reserve non-football injury list. The Ravens could tender him or allow him to become a free agent.

Kindle's disappointing first season dipped even lower when he was arrested Dec. 26 on drunken-driving charges.

Kindle also had off-the-field incidents at Texas, including crashing his car into an apartment building when he said he was texting while driving.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles' Devon Allen advances to 110-meter hurdles semifinals in 2022 World Athletics Championships

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen has qualified for Sunday's 110-meter semifinals at the World Athletics Championships following a run of 13.47 seconds.

news

Vikings' Justin Jefferson: 'After this year I'll be the best receiver in the NFL'

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has enjoyed a record-setting start to his career. The young wideout is not done yet, expressing confidence that he will be the best WR in the NFL after 2022.

news

Rams LB Bobby Wagner 'didn't want to leave Seattle,' but excited for chance to go home

As Bobby Wagner has adjusted to his new life and new team in Los Angeles the last few months, the linebacker said he's still feeling bittersweet about the end of his time in Seattle, but excited for what comes next.

news

2022 NFL season: One CHAOS team in each division

In the dog days of summer, groupthink deems certain teams contenders and others pretenders. This is foolish, of course, given the unpredictability of every NFL season. With that in mind, Bucky Brooks identifies one potential CHAOS team in each division.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW