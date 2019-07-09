Report: Gronk, Brady have summer throwing session

"There's definitely going to be times when you miss it and everything," Gronkowski told Eisen. "I would always say that it's still the offseason right now. I mean I can't really say how I'm going to feel about it when the games start rolling around and everything. You know, I just felt like it was time. I feel really good right now and it was just definitely something I felt like it was the right time and the right thing to do. To have that load off your back, I mean I've been playing football for 15 years straight in a row of that grind. Just relaxing right now feels good."