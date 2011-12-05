Report: Giants' Phillips will miss 1-2 weeks with sprained MCL

Published: Dec 05, 2011 at 06:40 AM

It might be a stretch that New York Giants safety Kenny Phillips is able to play in Sunday's NFC East showdown in Dallas.

On NFL Network
"NFL Replay" will re-air the Packers' 38-35 win over the Giants on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

Phillips suffered a sprained left knee during the Giants' 38-35 loss to the Green Bay Packers, an injury a league source told the New York Daily News is a sprained medial collateral ligament that will keep the safety out 1 to 2 weeks. According to the report, Phillips was wearing a brace on his left knee Monday but insisted the injury isn't serious.

Giants coach Tom Coughlin said Phillips was undergoing tests.

"I don't know what to be clear about, to be honest with," Coughlin said. "I've seen guys jump off and run off the field, and the next day it's an ACL (injury)."

Cornerback Prince Amukamara (ankle), linebacker Spencer Paysinger (hamstring) and defensive end Dave Tollefson (knee) also exited the game with injuries, according to the team's official website. Coughlin expressed doubt that defensive end Osi Umenyiora (sprained ankle) would practice this week. Linebacker Mark Herzlich, who was inactive Sunday, still was wearing a boot on his right foot Monday.

Coughlin also announced offensive tackle Stacy Andrews will miss the remainder of the season after developing pulmonary embolisms in both lungs. Andrews was hospitalized Saturday night after he developed blood clots in his legs that later moved to his lungs.

"It is a very, very serious medical condition," Coughlin said.

Coughlin said Andrews, 30, was expected to make a full recovery and will be able to resume his football career.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleads not guilty in crash

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleaded not guilty Monday to critically injuring a young girl in a crash, and the judge allowed him to resume driving with restrictions.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers not expected to report for minicamp

The writing had long been on the wall. On Monday, it was confirmed: Aaron Rodgers will not report for the start of minicamp on Tuesday.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Julio Jones to the Titans

A room filled with some heroes - Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal - break down the trade between the Falcons and the Titans for the future HOF wide receiver, ﻿Julio Jones﻿.
news

Titans DB Kevin Byard: Defenses are going to 'have a lot of trouble' game planning after Julio Jones trade

A day after his team landed the great Julio Jones, Titans DB Kevin Byard examined how the superstar receiver's addition will give opposing defenses nightmares all season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW