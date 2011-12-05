Report: Giants' Phillips will miss 1-2 weeks with sprained MCL

It might be a stretch that New York Giants safety Kenny Phillips is able to play in Sunday's NFC East showdown in Dallas.
Phillips suffered a sprained left knee during the Giants' 38-35 loss to the Green Bay Packers, an injury a league source told the New York Daily News is a sprained medial collateral ligament that will keep the safety out 1 to 2 weeks. According to the report, Phillips was wearing a brace on his left knee Monday but insisted the injury isn't serious.
"I don't know what to be clear about, to be honest with," Coughlin said. "I've seen guys jump off and run off the field, and the next day it's an ACL (injury)."
Cornerback Prince Amukamara (ankle), linebacker Spencer Paysinger (hamstring) and defensive end Dave Tollefson (knee) also exited the game with injuries, according to the team's official website. Coughlin expressed doubt that defensive end Osi Umenyiora (sprained ankle) would practice this week. Linebacker Mark Herzlich, who was inactive Sunday, still was wearing a boot on his right foot Monday.
Coughlin also announced offensive tackle Stacy Andrews will miss the remainder of the season after developing pulmonary embolisms in both lungs. Andrews was hospitalized Saturday night after he developed blood clots in his legs that later moved to his lungs.
"It is a very, very serious medical condition," Coughlin said.
Coughlin said Andrews, 30, was expected to make a full recovery and will be able to resume his football career.