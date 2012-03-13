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Report: Giants' Baas restructures deal to ease cap space

Published: Mar 13, 2012 at 05:23 AM

New York Giants center David Baas has restructured his contract, dropping his 2012 salary from $3 million to $900,000, according to the New York Daily News on Tuesday.

The newspaper reported that the remaining $2.1 million will likely be converted to a bonus for the veteran offensive lineman.

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported Tuesday that the Giants have $1.6 million in salary cap space, but the Daily News points out that figure doesn't include the $1.575 million savings that came by restructuring Baas' deal.

Baas started 11 regular-season games for the Giants in 2011 after spending six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

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