Report: Giants' Baas restructures deal to ease cap space

New York Giants center David Baas has restructured his contract, dropping his 2012 salary from $3 million to $900,000, according to the New York Daily News on Tuesday.
The newspaper reported that the remaining $2.1 million will likely be converted to a bonus for the veteran offensive lineman.
NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported Tuesday that the Giants have $1.6 million in salary cap space, but the Daily News points out that figure doesn't include the $1.575 million savings that came by restructuring Baas' deal.
Baas started 11 regular-season games for the Giants in 2011 after spending six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.