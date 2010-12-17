Report: Gates eyes return by playoffs, if Chargers make it

Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, who's fighting through a torn plantar fascia, likely would be healthy enough to play if the team reaches the playoffs, but not before, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Friday.
"I think that's kind of the goal," Gates said Thursday night after the Chargers' 34-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
With the win, the Chargers (8-6) pulled within a half-game of the first-place Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) in the AFC West. The Chiefs visit the St. Louis Rams on Sunday.