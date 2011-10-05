Report: Fletcher tears ACL at Rams practice, out for season

The St. Louis Rams just can't catch a break this season on several fronts. That includes the injury front, and the latest came when cornerback Bradley Fletcher and wide receiver Mike Sims-Walker were injured during practice Wednesday, the team's final session before its bye week.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported an MRI exam revealed Fletcher suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee, which will require season-ending surgery. Sims-Walker also hurt his shoulder on the play, but Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo said that injury isn't considered serious.
Fletcher was covering Sims-Walker on a pass play during one-on-one drills when the two collided, and the cornerback landed awkwardly on his right knee.
"I feel bad for him," Spagnuolo said of Fletcher, according to the newspaper. "Another rehab. ... Tough business."
Three of the Rams' top four cornerbacks -- Fletcher, Ron Bartell and Jerome Murphy -- entering the season now are on injured reserve.
According to a Twitter post from the team, injured wide receiver Danny Amendola was in Texas on Wednesday to have second opinion on his dislocated elbow and his status remains in question. Amendola participated in one practice last week on a limited basis but has yet to play since suffering the injury in Week 1.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.