Report: Favre tells Vikes he's sorry for reports being distraction

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Brett Favre has apologized to the Minnesota Vikings for the distraction caused by an NFL investigation into allegations that he sent racy messages and lewd photos to a New York Jets game hostess in 2008.
A person with knowledge of the situation said Favre spoke to the team Monday while they were preparing to play the Jets. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to talk publicly about the conversation.
ESPN first reported on Favre's apology.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday that once the investigation is finished, "then we'll determine what the next step is from there, if any."
Goodell spoke in Chicago, where he is attending the NFL Fall League Meeting. There was no indication from the NFL when the investigation would be complete or when the league would talk to Favre.
The league is looking into the allegations against Favre under its personal-conduct policy. Should the NFL find he violated the policy, Favre could be fined or suspended.
"The first thing you want to do is find out the facts, and that's what we're trying to do," Goodell said. "We're trying to find out all the facts around it, and then once we determine those facts, then we'll determine what the next step is from there, if any."
-- NFL Commissioner
Roger Goodell
Last week, the website Deadspin posted a story that included several voicemails allegedly sent by Favre to Jenn Sterger, who worked for the Jets while Favre was with the team. The voicemails include a man asking to meet with Sterger, who now is a TV personality for the Versus network. The website posted a video that contained the voicemails and several graphic pictures -- said to be Favre -- that were allegedly sent to Sterger's cell phone.
Sterger's manager, Phil Reese, has declined to say if his client is cooperating with the NFL or has retained a lawyer, but he issued a statement Monday saying that "we're looking at all our options right now and our only concern is what's in Jen's best interest."
Deadspin also reported that Favre pursued two female massage therapists who worked part time for the team, according to one of the women. Deadspin didn't identify the women, but a Jets spokesman said the team was giving contact information for the two women to the league.
Favre's only comment on the reports came last Thursday: "I'm not getting into that. I've got my hands full with the Jets and am trying to get some timing down with our guys, so that's all I'm going to discuss."
Even before last week's reports about Favre, the game had generated buzz because of his return to New York. The Vikings' trade for star wide receiver Randy Moss and the return of Jets All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis made the plot even thicker.
Vikings coach Brad Childress said Saturday that the Favre reports haven't been a distraction, and wide receiver Percy Harvin said the team fully supported its quarterback.
