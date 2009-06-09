Report: Favre had surgery on throwing shoulder, still considering return

Published: Jun 09, 2009 at 07:14 AM

Brett Favre recently had arthroscopic surgery on his ailing right shoulder, ESPN reported Sunday night, another indication that the three-time NFL MVP is considering coming out of retirement.

The Minnesota Vikings have said they would be interested in Favre if he comes out of retirement. However, a source within the Vikings' organization told NFL.com's Pat Kirwan on Monday that the team hasn't given Favre a deadline to decide whether or not he will play again.

Show of support

Brett Favre's family and friends have booked hotel rooms so they can attend the Nov. 1 Vikings- Packers game at Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. More ...

Citing two anonymous sources, ESPN reported Sunday that Favre, 39, had surgery last month to repair the torn biceps tendon that bothered him late last season with the New York Jets. Favre retired in February, but the Jets released the quarterback at his request in April -- making him a free agent.

A message was left with Favre's agent, Bus Cook, seeking comment.

According to the ESPN report, Favre has thrown on a limited basis since the surgery, but he isn't close to 100 percent. A source told ESPN the quarterback wouldn't return "unless he makes significant progress."

Cook told The Associated Press on Friday afternoon that he is unaware of any pending change in Favre's retirement plans. However, Cook declined to comment on Favre's condition, citing client confidentiality.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Pro Bowl CB J.C. Jackson says Patriots 'feel like they don't need me' as contract talks remain silent

No NFL player has ever recorded more interceptions in their first four seasons than J.C. Jackson. Mr. INT's next takeaway might not come as easy. As the franchise-tag window opened Tuesday, the Pro Bowl cornerback said the Patriots have not discussed a new contract with him.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Feb. 22

Former Cardinals quarterback Chris Streveler signed with Miami on Tuesday. The 27-year-old QB spent parts of the past two seasons in Arizona before finishing up the 2021 campaign on the Ravens' practice squad.
news

Move the Sticks: Previewing top offensive linemen, wide receivers ahead of combine

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys emphasize the importance of the combine. Then, the duo preview the top offensive linemen ahead of the combine.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW