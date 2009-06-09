Report: Favre had surgery on throwing shoulder, still considering return

Brett Favre recently had arthroscopic surgery on his ailing right shoulder, ESPN reported Sunday night, another indication that the three-time NFL MVP is considering coming out of retirement.
The Minnesota Vikings have said they would be interested in Favre if he comes out of retirement. However, a source within the Vikings' organization told NFL.com's Pat Kirwan on Monday that the team hasn't given Favre a deadline to decide whether or not he will play again.
Show of support
Citing two anonymous sources, ESPN reported Sunday that Favre, 39, had surgery last month to repair the torn biceps tendon that bothered him late last season with the New York Jets. Favre retired in February, but the Jets released the quarterback at his request in April -- making him a free agent.
A message was left with Favre's agent, Bus Cook, seeking comment.
According to the ESPN report, Favre has thrown on a limited basis since the surgery, but he isn't close to 100 percent. A source told ESPN the quarterback wouldn't return "unless he makes significant progress."
Cook told The Associated Press on Friday afternoon that he is unaware of any pending change in Favre's retirement plans. However, Cook declined to comment on Favre's condition, citing client confidentiality.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.