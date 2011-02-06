Report: Falcons owner Blank downplays talks with Bon Jovi

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has engaged in confidential negotiations with Jon Bon Jovi regarding the rock star's possible purchase of an estimated 15 percent of the team for $150 million, ESPN reported Sunday, citing league sources.
Both sides signed a confidentiality agreement to refrain from discussing the negotiations, according to ESPN. Blank, who acknowledged the talks Sunday morning, downplayed them as "discussions that are unlikely" to result in a deal with Bon Jovi.
Blank has opened the door to the possibility of minority partners to generate cash toward his plans to build a new outdoor stadium.
Bon Jovi is no stranger to professional football, having served as an owner of the Arena Football League's Philadelphia Soul from 2004 to 2009.
A league source told ESPN that the financials are based on a $1 billion valuation of team, with each percentage point valued at $10 million.