Report: Falcons coach Smith will be rewarded with new deal

Published: Jan 01, 2011 at 03:36 AM

The Atlanta Falcons are seeking the NFC's best record and their first Super Bowl title, but they already know their top offseason priority: keeping coach Mike Smith.

Smith will receive a contract extension after the Falcons' season ends, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Friday, citing a person familiar with the situation.

Smith and the team haven't held discussions during the season. The Falcons are 12-3, and they can claim the NFC South title and the conference's No. 1 playoff seed Sunday with a victory over the 2-13 Carolina Panthers.

Smith is 32-15 in three seasons with the Falcons and hasn't posted a losing record. He signed a four-year contract worth between $8 million and $10 million in 2008, after leaving the Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive coordinator job.

