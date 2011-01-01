Report: Falcons coach Smith will be rewarded with new deal

The Atlanta Falcons are seeking the NFC's best record and their first Super Bowl title, but they already know their top offseason priority: keeping coach Mike Smith.
Smith will receive a contract extension after the Falcons' season ends, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Friday, citing a person familiar with the situation.
Smith and the team haven't held discussions during the season. The Falcons are 12-3, and they can claim the NFC South title and the conference's No. 1 playoff seed Sunday with a victory over the 2-13 Carolina Panthers.
Smith is 32-15 in three seasons with the Falcons and hasn't posted a losing record. He signed a four-year contract worth between $8 million and $10 million in 2008, after leaving the Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive coordinator job.