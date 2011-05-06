Report: Fairley's draft fall enticed Broncos to consider trade

Published: May 06, 2011 at 07:06 AM

As Auburn defensive tackle Nick Fairley slid in the first round of the NFL draft, the Detroit Lions licked their chops, then pounced on him with the 13th overall pick.

Carucci: D-line help still missing

The Broncos drafted one heck of a player in Texas A&M LB Von Miller, but he sure could have used some complementary help on the defensive line, Vic Carucci writes. More...

They almost didn't have the chance.

The Denver Postreported Friday that the Broncos, considered trading back into the first round to take Fairley. However, they decided it would cost too many future draft picks to make the move.

Illinois defensive tackle Corey Liuget, who went to the AFC West rival San Diego Chargers at No. 18, also was considered by the Broncos, according to The Post.

The Broncos need defensive tackle help after releasing veterans Jamal Williams and Justin Bannan in March, but the team bypassed the position with the No. 2 pick, instead selecting Texas A&M linebacker Von Miller.

"We needed a tackle, but what Von brought, he was the best fit for us," said John Elway, the Broncos' vice president of football operations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

