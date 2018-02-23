Report: Ex-Bears CB Charles Tillman now an FBI agent

Tillman spent 12 seasons with the Bears before playing 2015, his final NFL campaign, with the Carolina Panthers. Tillman earned 38 interceptions and 126 career passes defended. He was more well known for his patented "Peanut Punch," in which he poked the ball from an unsuspecting offensive player. Tillman forced 44 fumbles in his career, by far the most for a defensive back in NFL history.