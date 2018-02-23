 Skip to main content
Report: Ex-Bears CB Charles Tillman now an FBI agent

Published: Feb 23, 2018 at 02:38 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Evildoers running afoul of the law best keep their head on a swivel, or they might be blindsided by a Peanut Punch.

Former NFL cornerback Charles Tillman is now an FBI agent, Sporting News reported.

"He is currently working for the FBI. [He] has his badge and everything," a source told Sporting News. The Bureau does not comment on personnel matters.

The longtime Chicago Bears cornerback began training with the FBI last year, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Tillman's graduation from the Training Academy came in the nick of time. The FBI stipulates all new agents must be selected before she or he reaches the age of 37. Tillman, a.k.a. "Peanut," turned 37 years old today, Feb. 23, 2018 (Happy birthday, Peanut!).

Tillman spent 12 seasons with the Bears before playing 2015, his final NFL campaign, with the Carolina Panthers. Tillman earned 38 interceptions and 126 career passes defended. He was more well known for his patented "Peanut Punch," in which he poked the ball from an unsuspecting offensive player. Tillman forced 44 fumbles in his career, by far the most for a defensive back in NFL history.

After a career defending an end zone, Tillman now begins his second profession helping defend the entire United States.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

